Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine to open new Los Angeles school

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine have teamed up to open a new high school in south Los Angeles.

The institution, which will be known temporarily as Regional High School No.1, will be located at Audubon Middle School in the Leimert Park neighbourhood in South Los Angeles, and will welcome 124 students in the initial stages of its opening in autumn 2022, before adding another 126 in the future.

The curriculum will focus on "multidisciplinary, hands-on learning, with a strong emphasis on real-world projects with top companies and non-profits", according to a press release from the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Studies will also combe "design, business and technology with hands-on, real-world learning to help develop young leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs".

"We want to give the next generation of students access to a proven, revolutionary learning experience that will not only prepare them for the jobs of today, but equip them to reimagine and shape the jobs, technologies and creative enterprises of the future," Jimmy said of the school. "We've already succeeded in higher ed, now we're bringing it to high school."

In 2013 the pair founded The USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy at the University of Southern California, with a $70 million (£50 million) donation to fund the academic programme.

Speaking about the school at a press conference, Dre added: "I think it's going to be something extremely different. I'm still trying to learn myself and understand the politics and the hurdles that we have to get over to help.

"All we're here to do is help the kids. We're here strictly for the kids and trying to give them a future and something promising that maybe wasn't available before then, so that is our intent."