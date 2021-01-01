Megan Thee Stallion helps cover funeral costs for dead fan

Megan Thee Stallion has stepped up to cover the funeral costs of a fan.

After learning from another fan that a GoFundMe campaign had been set up to raise funds for the family of a woman named Shaniah, who died unexpectedly last week, the rapper reached out to offer her help.

"How much do y'all need?" she tweeted on Tuesday.

At that point, the fundraiser had reached half its $16,000 (£11,400) goal and so the Savage hitmaker agreed to pony up the rest with a donation of over $8,000 (£5,700) under her birth name, Megan Pete.

The person who posted the original plea retweeted a response from another friend, who agreed their late pal would have been blown away by the gesture.

"Shaniah would be screaming right now that their favorite artist just paid the rest of their memorial fund," the note read. "Meg Thee Stallion is a beautiful person & I know she'll never see this but she's THAT b**ch. Support the f**k out of her please. A musician who truly cares about their fans."

Megan's gift comes a week after she announced plans to treat one lucky student to a full-ride scholarship at Long Island University.

Academics at the New York state university have created the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment as part of a partnership with JAY-Z's management firm, and the W.A.P. hitmaker will cover four full years of tuition for one student.

The Grammy winner is currently a student herself - at Texas Southern University, where she's studying healthcare administration.