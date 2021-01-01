Ariana Grande celebrates end of lockdown with TV musical skit

Ariana Grande celebrated the end of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in New York and California with a late-night TV musical skit on Tuesday.

The popstar and The Late Late Show host James Corden performed the Broadway parody, titled No Lockdowns Anymore to the tune of Good Morning, Baltimore from the musical Hairspray.

The video begins with Corden on a New York street in his bathrobe singing, "Woke up today, feeling okay, this is new. Got the vaccine and it's been two weeks. There's life in the streets! Hot people at brunch, and I've got a hunch, mimosas are gonna be bottomless."

Grande sang the lines, "Look at my hair. I'm no longer scared to have it cut," and, "It's been so long since I've put on my shoes."

Hairspray's Tony Award-winning star Marissa Jaret Winokur then joined her to add: "Let's hit the club and get drunk and get matching tattoos."

There was even a mention of top U.S. medical official Dr. Anthony Fauci - who has been widely praised for his leadership of the country's pandemic response.

With more than 50 per cent of Americans now having received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, New York and California became the latest states to lift most COVID-19 restrictions this week.