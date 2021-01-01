Eric Clapton 'ostracised' by famous friends over anti-vaccination stance

Eric Clapton's famous friends are deserting him in droves over his anti-vaccination stance.



The Layla hitmaker has been hitting headlines for his support of fellow anti-vaxxer Van Morrison, and recently questioned the benefit of the coronavirus jab after experiencing "disastrous" reactions to the AstraZeneca vaccine - and now some of his longtime pals are giving him the cold shoulder.



"I've tried to reach out to fellow musicians," he told YouTube free-speech channel Oracle Films. "I just don't hear from them anymore. My phone doesn't ring very often. I don't get that many texts and emails anymore. It's quite noticeable."



Clapton insisted he feels "ostracised".



Opening up about his own vaccination experience, the 76-year-old added, "I feared I would never play (the guitar) again. I suffer with peripheral neuropathy and should never have gone near the needle. But the propaganda said the vaccine was safe for everyone."