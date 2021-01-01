NEWS Noel Gallagher: 'Nobody likes a do-gooder, that’s why people like me, I’m a do-badder' Newsdesk Share with :





Noel Gallagher recently revealed to Absolute Radio Hometime presenters Andy Bush and Richie Firth, that when meeting Keith Richards for the first time the iconic rock n roll star had just one burning question to ask him, and it revolved around their mutual temperamental singers.



On meeting Keith Richards in the Bahamas on NYE “So I go up to the bar and there is Keith Richards, looking exactly as you would imagine, scarf and a hat, and his son is a friend of mine Marlon, said ‘Dad’ and he suddenly turns round and says ‘ah your still around are you’ but he said a great thing, you’ll have to bleep it out but it is a brilliant line. His second line was, he said, ‘one thing I’ve always wanted to ask you, who is the bigger c**t, your singer or mine’ and I said well as your singer wrote some of the greatest lyrics of all time I’m going to say mine. And he was like your band you were quite interesting there for a while, and I was like I could actually say the same to you. But he was great and such a dude. It kinda reaffirms your faith in all your heroes when you meet Keith, because he is the man.”



On a new name for Oasis inspired by his love for The Sex Pistols “When we started Oasis we wanted to be a cross between The Pistols and The Beatles, we should have been called The Sex Beatles, I mean that would have been a great name wouldn’t it.”



On U2, Where The Streets Have No Name and his friendship with Bono “That first side to The Joshua Tree, is mad, it’s mad, it’s like thriller. All the songs, you know every word to every song, even if you don’t own it and I get a bit frustrated when people are like ‘I don’t like U2’, and I’m like no what you are saying is you don’t like Bono, right, it’s like you’re not telling me you don’t like one single note that they’ve ever done, its rubbish, it’s nonsense, but this song in particular is incredible.”



When asked why Bono is so divisive Noel replied “I’ve said this to him, so I’ll say it to you, nobody likes a do-gooder, nobody likes it. That’s why people like me, I’m a do-badder.”



Noel’s Through The Decades playlist can be heard on Absolute Radio Noel until midnight on the 18th June. Find the station on absoluteradio.co.uk, your smart-speaker or in the Absolute Radio app.