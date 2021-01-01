Suzanne Shaw wants to play a one-off Hear'Say show for 20th anniversary

Suzanne Shaw is open to a one-off concert to mark Hear'Say's 20th anniversary.

The 39-year-old star shot to fame alongside Kym Marsh, Myleene Klass, Noel Sullivan and Danny Foster on TV show ‘Popstars’ in 2001, and the quintet had been in contact to discuss doing something to mark the milestone, but the global pandemic meant they were unable to plan a live reunion.

However, Suzanne is keen to perform with her old bandmates again to "prove" to her kids that she was once a pop star.

She told The Sun: “I’d definitely be up for it. Life’s too short to worry about whether it’s cool!

“The fact that there was a pandemic on our 20 year anniversary definitely meant the stars weren’t aligning for us. But I would love to do a one-off concert to mark our 20 years. It’s about proving to my kids that I used to be a pop star!”

It comes after former 'Coronation Street' star Kym revealed they had a virtual reunion to discuss how they can celebrate.

She said: “We’d like to give a little nod to the fact that it’s 20 years.

“What we’ll do, I have no idea.

“But we’d like to do something to mark the occasion – we’ll have to wait and see…

“I've been chatting with the guys. We haven’t spoken since Christmas, but we had a couple of Zoom calls during the Christmas period and all wished each other a Happy New Year. We all jump on the call and it’s like we’ve never been apart.”

Though Kym admitted there was tension between the ‘Pure and Simple’ hitmakers during their pop peak, she thinks that’s normal.

She said: “There were a lot of stories in the papers about all the bad things – the arguments and this, that and the other.

“But we also had some fantastic times.

“Of course we had arguments – that’s people – but we did some amazing things in such a short space of time and we’ll always remember that.”

Despite Kym’s comments, Myleene recently insisted she didn’t want to be involved in a reunion because it would be a “backwards” step.

She said: “They asked me. I told them, ‘Go forth, with my blessing.’

“Look at where we are. We are mothers of blended families and second marriages and Kym’s a granny. It’s a lifetime ago.

“If I go backwards, I won’t know who I am. I hope it works. I will be cheering the loudest."