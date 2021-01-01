Salma Hayek's owl hacked up hairball on Harry Styles' head

Salma Hayek was left red-faced when her pet owl hacked up a hairball on Harry Styles' head.

The actress was raving on about her feathered friend, Kering, during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, revealing he helps her meditate, but she confessed she finds it hard to stomach his eating habits.

"There's this ball of hair that comes out of their mouth," she explained, "and one time, there was a very important celebrity - I will not say his name - and he was really excited about the owl and was hoping the owl would go on his head because it was on me.

"He's like, 'Oh, I need an owl in my life. How do you do that?' The moment he least expected it, it came on his head. But then he did the thing, and this came out - this ball of rat hair was on his head. He was OK! It happens sometimes when you have guests in this house."

The Frida star then revealed Styles was the celebrity in question, adding, "I hope I'm not in trouble. He was super cool, by the way. He was super cool even with that happening... He's the best."

Salma also revealed the owl sleeps with her whenever her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, is away on business - and he likes to nibble on her toes.

"When your feet come out of the sheets she thinks that your toes are mice, and she just flies in and grabs them," Hayek said. "That can be pretty terrifying. I tried to put socks on for at least some protection."