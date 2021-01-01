Olivia Rodrigo and BTS rule the world's pop charts

Olivia Rodrigo and BTS are the queen and kings of the globe's pop charts.

In new charts based on streaming and sales data from more than 200 territories, Rodrigo's Good 4 U has landed a second week at number one on the Billboard Global 200 and BTS' Butter spends a third frame atop the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Bad Bunny's Yonaguni debuts at three and four on the respective countdowns.

Meanwhile, BTS' Butter has landed a third week at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart in America, keeping Good 4 U hanging at two for a third week.

Dua Lipa's Levitating, featuring DaBaby, holds at three, while Justin Bieber's Peaches, featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon, rebounds to four, and Leave the Door Open by Silk Sonic completes the new top five.