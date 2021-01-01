Britney Spears used to join hot yoga classes four times per week

Britney Spears participated in hot yoga classes four times per week prior to the coronavirus pandemic.



Back in early 2020, the popstar took to Instagram to announce that she had made it her mission to learn more about the ancient practice over the course of the year.



However, the Covid-19 lockdown curbed her plans, and on Monday, Britney uploaded a post onto the photo-sharing platform in which she shared her desire to resume her "yoga journey".



"I haven't done yoga in freaking forever... it's crazy because when I did do it I did hot yoga four days a week in a dark room for 90 minutes at a time!!!!! It (was) like I was suffocating from all that heat ... I'm also stubborn as hell and don't like being told what to do ... I like to go at my own speed!!!!!" the 39-year-old wrote. "Maybe it's wrong but it's my yoga journey!!!! I like momentum and speed so yoga and sitting still has always been hard for me ... JUST SAYYYYYIIIIING!!!!"



Britney went on to note that she had been enjoying attending yoga sessions with a "silly older man" who played Led Zeppelin songs prior to the pandemic, but is now focusing on immersing herself in the "spiritual part" of yoga.



"It's been so long and a week ago I realized how much I missed the spiritual part of yoga ... the meditation ... the individualism you get out of it ... and the ownership I used to feel when I did it," she added, before describing the details of her new new yoga mat featuring an elephant motif. "I'm doing yoga again now but I feel like I'm a beginner so I am going at my own pace ... I like that I have found a cool sense of consistency and structure with it so I will keep my elephant mat around a while longer!!!!"