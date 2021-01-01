Elton John added to YouTube Pride celebration as co-host

Elton John and his husband David Furnish have been added to the line-up as co-hosts for YouTube's virtual Pride celebration on 25 June.



They will join Demi Lovato and Olly Alexander, among others, who will front portions of the event on their YouTube pages from 3pm ET.



Each YouTube Pride 2021 party will feature its own mix of musical performances, live moments and challenges, with Gigi Gorgeous, Denali Foxx, Kim Chi, Jade Fox, PatrickStarr, and Tyler Oakley among those billed to appear.



Organisers have also teased that further special guests will be appearing during the event.



Throughout the event, viewers will be encouraged to donate to organisations, including the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the Trevor Project, and fans have also been asked to share their own pride stories in video links, which can be submitted to the show's producers at JA Films.



Elton and Olly were last seen together at the BRIT Awards in May, where they performed a stunning rendition of the Pet Shop Boys hit It's A Sin.