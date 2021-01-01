NEWS Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds soaring to Number 1 with best of album Newsdesk Share with :





Noel Gallagher is flying high in today’s Official Albums Chart Update (June 14) as his new greatest hits collection Back The Way We Came Vol 1 (2011-2021) is heading for Number 1.



The best of, which chronicles his post-Oasis career under Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, takes an early lead after racking up the most physical (CD and vinyl) sales over the weekend, including a limited edition vinyl for Record Store Day, which took place on Saturday.



It could earn the singer-songwriter his fourth chart-topper under NGHFB - 12th including his work with Oasis.



Six more new releases are vying for a place in this week’s Top 10; Garbage are currently at Number 3 with No Gods No Masters, potentially their highest charting record since 1998’s Number 1 Version 2.0, while a deluxe edition release of Jessie Ware’s What’s Your Pleasure sends the album back into the Top 5 at Number 4.



US rapper Polo G is new at 5 with his third album Hall Of Fame, rap trio Migos are at 7 with Culture III, and Marina is poised to claim her fifth Top 10 record with Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land at 8. Comedian Bo Burnham starts at 10 with Inside (The Songs), a collection of comedic tracks that appear in his new Netflix stand-up special.



Maroon 5’s seventh collection Jordi opens at 12, just ahead of Linkin Park, whose chart-topping 2003 album Meteora re-enters at 13 following a reissue for Record Store Day.



More Record Store Day releases feature in the midweek Top 40: Fontaines DC’s Live At Kilmainham Gaol (18), Amy Winehouse’s Remixes (28), The Cure’s Faith (37), and Ultravox’s Vienna 39.



Elsewhere, Joe Bonamassa’s live album Now Serving – Royal Tea Live From The Ryman lands at 21, and the self-titled album from Mammoth WVH (which stands for Wolfgang Van Halen), the son of late guitarist Eddie Van Halen, starts at 33.