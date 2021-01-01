Little Mix in talks with Sam Feldt for dance collaboration

Little Mix and Sam Feldt are in talks for a collaboration.



The 'Confetti' hitmakers and the Dutch DJ have been swapping ideas for a track and are waiting for that "perfect match".



Sam told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "We've been in touch. We have had some talks and we have some songs that we have both sent each other.



"We haven't had that perfect match yet but we are definitely in talks about doing a collaboration at some point.



"They are enjoying dancing."



The chart-topping trio - comprising Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - have recently released dance hits 'No Time For Tears' with Nathan Dawe and 'Heartbreak Anthem' with Galantis and David Guetta.



And the 27-year-old record producer - whose real name is Sammy Renders - admitted he's up for making all kinds of music.



He added: "I love to work with these pop artists like the girls.



"I love to work with strange collaborations too that you might not expect.



"I have worked with Shaggy, Akon - I'm all over the place."



Meanwhile, Galantis recently revealed 'Heartbreak Anthem' had to be "rearranged" after Jesy Nelson quit the girl group.



Christian Karlsson - one half of the dance music duo - spilled that the track was in the making for a long time before the 30-year-old singer announced her departure from the band.



And they had to make minor changes to the arrangement and cut out Jesy's vocals.



He explained: "Little Mix came in pretty early on but they’re so hardworking with their vocals, it was cool to see how they’re perfectionists. I like that, I’m one myself. It was fun to watch them – every detail with the ad libs was very important to them.



"Not lyrics but a little bit of arrangement and changing vocals and stuff. They’re so professional. They all sang it all, the whole thing. Every single part of the song was sung by all of them. Then they were deciding on [who was doing what part]."