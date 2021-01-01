A new posthumous Juice WRLD EP is on the way

The rapper passed away in December 2019 at the age of 21 from an accidental overdose, and his team has announced a new collection titled 'The Party Never Ends'.

While further details, such as the release date, are yet to be confirmed, it's set to feature collaborations with major stars, including Lil Uzi Vert.

A clip on the Our Generation Music Instagram page was captioned: "#JuiceWRLD’s next posthumous project #ThePartyNeverEnds is coming soon with features from #LilUziVert and other big artists… Who do y’all wanna see on it?? (sic)"

Last year, the 'Lucid Dreams' hitmaker's family honoured his memory by releasing previously unheard music, including the track 'Righteous', on which, Juice detailed how he painfully battled anxiety by self-medicating.

The new track followed his mother, Carmela Wallace, unveiling the Live Free 999 Fund in honour of her son - whose real name was Jarad Higgins - which aims to help young people suffering with mental health issues.

In a statement about the new song and the fund, his family wrote on Instagram at the time: "Juice was a prolific artist who dedicated his life to making music.

"Choosing how to share his upcoming music with the world was no easy feat. Honoring the love Juice felt for his fans while shining a light on his talents and his spirit are the most important parts of this process for us.

"Earlier this week, Juice's mother, Carmela Wallace, announced the establishment of the Live Free 999 Fund which will receive additional support via Grade A and Interscope Records.

"Tonight we will be releasing a new song called "Righteous" which Juice made from his home studio in Los Angeles.

"We hope you enjoy this new music and continue to keep Juice's spirit alive.

"Stay safe everyone.

"Love Carmela Wallace, Juice's family and the Grade A team. (sic)"

A source had previously claimed that Juice had a plethora of unreleased songs and plenty of material to make an LP.

And several tracks have emerged, including a remix of 'Lucid Dreams' featuring Uzi Vert and unheard song '734' on the reissue of ‘Goodbye & Good Riddance'.

Juice also featured posthumously on Maroon 5's 'Can't Leave You Alone' on their recently released LP 'Jordi', and Migos' 'Antisocial' on 'Culture III'.