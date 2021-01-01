Liam Payne developing comedy short about Alcoholics Anonymous experiences

Liam Payne is to star in a short film based on his experiences at Alcoholics Anonymous with comedian Russell Brand.

The One Direction star attended the sobriety programme alongside Russell in an effort to curb his boozing, and now he's turning his counselling sessions into a comedy short.

"There was everyone from prison guards to ex-soldiers to postmen to bin men, me and Russell," he told the Diary of a CEO podcast. "It was the weirdest room. We're in some old community church room and he's (Russell) taking the chair and doing stand-up.

"I am not going to give the script... and I've not spoken to Russ about it yet. But I am one of the characters... I'm excited about the film. I showed it to one of my friends and she laughed a lot."

Liam previously thanked Russell for helping him to get and stay sober.

"We went down to meetings together," he said.

Russell was a patron of the Focus 12 treatment centre, in Bury St. Edmunds, England, where Liam sought help.