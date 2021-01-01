Kylie Minogue covers Marry the Night for Lady Gaga's new Born This Way album

Lady Gaga has snagged another huge gay icon for her 10th anniversary re-issue of Born This Way - Kylie Minogue.

Gaga unveiled the latest artist slated to appear on her upcoming special edition album in the form of Minogue's cover of Marry the Night, which dropped late last week.

The Australian pop veteran joins the likes of Big Freedia and Orville Peck on the reimagined album, which is due out on 25 June.

Big Freedia and Gaga's new take on Judas is out now and the new album will also feature revamped versions of Highway Unicorn, You & I, The Edge of Glory, and the album's title track, which has been given a country music spin by Peck.

Meanwhile, Kylie took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate the anniversary of her hit single, Spinning Around, which was originally released on 13 June 2000.

"I'm still #SPINNINGAROUND after 21 years!!!" she captioned a clip from the music video, in which she famously wore gold hotpants. "What a moment this was for me. My first song with a new label. It was the millennium. It was meant to be!"