Swae Lee claims expensive jewellery stolen from hotel room - report

Rapper Swae Lee reportedly called police officers after $300,000 (£213,000) of his jewellery apparently went missing when he checked out of his Miami hotel room on Thursday.

According to TMZ.com, the Sunflower star told authorities that he believes employees at the Mondrian Hotel were responsible for the theft of a bracelet and several chains, citing the fact that the bracelet was apparently turned in by a hotel worker, but the chains remain missing.

Detectives at Miami Beach Police Department are investigating the incident and have spoken to Lee, but have yet to uncover any evidence that hotel employees were involved in the alleged theft.

A spokesperson for the Mondrian told TMZ: "The hotel is working in full cooperation with the police and authorities. As always, the safety and security of our guests and colleagues remains our top priority."

They declined to comment on the specifics of the situation as the investigation is still ongoing.