Backstreet Boys keen for Super Bowl halftime show gig

The Backstreet Boys would love to perform during a Super Bowl halftime show.



The I Want It That Way hitmakers sang the U.S. National Anthem at the NFL flagship game in Tampa, Florida back in 2001, while the mid-game entertainment was provided by *NSYNC, Aerosmith, and Britney Spears. However, Nick Carter has now revealed that the line-up could have been very different.



"It's interesting because we were presented the opportunity to perform at the halftime at the Super Bowl and it was in Tampa, my hometown,” he told Entertainment Tonight. "At the time we came from the era of, we loved the Whitney Houston rendition of the national anthem. And for us, we got the choice and we passed on the halftime.



"But it was a memorable experience for everyone. And everyone was able to share (the stage) and *NSYNC did a great job at halftime, and I like to say we did a really good job at the national anthem as well."



But Nick is still hopeful Backstreet Boys could be offered the gig again in the future, and thinks it would be "pretty cool" if they shared the stage with *NSYNC - as was originally planned.



Referencing the lyrics to Shape of My Heart, the singer said: "Looking back on the things we've done… Would I have switched? I want to do it in the future. I say maybe another halftime when the Bucs go back to the Super Bowl.



"And that again is going back to the era we came from, the late '90s. It was a really beautiful time and I think everybody wants that again.



Speaking about the Bingo Under the Stars event Nick and bandmate AJ McLean are hosting with *NSYNC's Lance Bass and Joey Fatone in Los Angeles later this month, he added, "Maybe it's the first of many things to come and, hey, if they want us to do a halftime at the Super Bowl, I'll tell you what, there's only one Backstreet Boys and there's only one *NSYNC, and I think we do pretty well at it."