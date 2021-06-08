Miley Cyrus's brother Braison Cyrus is a new dad

Miley Cyrus's brother Braison has made the pop superstar an aunt.



Braison Cyrus and his wife, Stella McBride, welcomed their first child, Bear Chance, on Tuesday.



"Bear Chance Cyrus was born June 8th, 2021 at 10:05 PM. He is 9 lbs and 22 inches of pure joy," Braison wrote on social media on Friday. "God poured every bit of mercy, tenderness, beauty and strength into him and Stella during her herculean feat of birthing him.



"I’m so blessed that he and his mom are healthy and couldn’t be more amazed by her strength and bravery. I am beyond grateful to the staff at the hospital and to our friends and family offering us encouragement and support. God is so good. Hallelujah."



New mum Stella added: "Bear chance cyrus was born on june 8th at 10:05pm we are more exhausted and more in love than I could have ever been prepared for beyond thankful for our beautiful healthy baby boy, my amazing husband (the other love of my life) @braisonccyrus, my mom + the amazing staff of nurses and doctors we were blessed with for their support through my entire labor.



"Also... it needs to be said that all moms are bada**es this s**t is not easy (sic)."