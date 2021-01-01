Jana Kramer hints she's dating again following marriage split

Jana Kramer has hinted she's dating again following her split from husband Mike Caussin.

The singer/actress filed to end her six-year marriage back in April, citing his infidelity for the split, despite having tried to make the relationship work following his previous cheating.

And as she hosted E!'s Daily Pop last week, Jana suggested the time had come for her to move on from her failed marriage to find a new romance.

"I'm happy. I'm still single, but I'm entertaining things," she said, coyly. "I love love. I will always fight for it."

However, Jana added that she worries she may find herself letting the relationship with Mike affect future romances.

"The next person I'm with I don't want to be, like, you know, 'I need to look at his phone' or 'I'm scared that person is (going to be) a cheater," the mother-of-two commented. "I won't have to feel that energy or wonder. It's hard not to, though."

Elsewhere, Jana noted that she hopes to be able to give herself a "fresh start" when she embarks upon a new relationship.

"I have to not put my ex on the faces of the people that I'm wanting to (date)," she added.