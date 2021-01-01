Shirley Manson: 'Lil Nas X is an absolute treasure'

Shirley Manson says Lil Nas X is an "absolute treasure".

The 54-year-old singer admitted she was "blown away" by his recent 'SNL' performance and says he is a great example to the LGBTQI community.

She told The Guardian: "A couple of weeks ago, I watched his 'Saturday Night Live' performance of 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' and I was blown away. He’s an openly gay black recording artist and I kept saying to my husband: 'This is brand new, what we’re seeing; this is brave and bold and unbowed.' The whole thing felt revolutionary – I had the chills. I kept thinking of all the young people in the LGBTQI community who are being led by example to live their lives unashamedly. He’s an absolute treasure and I’m really excited to see where he goes with his career."

Meanwhile, back in March, Garbage announced their new album, 'No Gods No Masters'.

Manson's group dropped the lead single, 'The Men Who Rule The World', and explained how their seventh record is aptly about the "seven virtues, the seven sorrows, and the seven deadly sins", whilst "trying to make sense" of the madness of the world.

The 'Stupid Girl' hitmakers said in a statement: “This is our seventh record, the significant numerology of which affected the DNA of its content: the seven virtues, the seven sorrows, and the seven deadly sins.

“It was our way of trying to make sense of how f***** nuts the world is and the astounding chaos we find ourselves in. It’s the record we felt that we had to make at this time.”