Kesha to star in podcast sci-fi series Electric Easy

Kesha is to star in a musical sci-fi podcast series.

Created by Vanya Asher, the show, Electric Easy, is set in Los Angeles and revolves around a subculture of androids.

Kesha will play Zephyr, the MC at underground nightclub the Electric Easy, in the 10-episode series - which will also feature singer/songwriter Chloe Bailey, Mason Gooding, Frances Fisher, Lachlan Watson, Sean Maguire, and Brendan Jordan.

The Tik Tok singer and Bailey have both recorded original songs for the project.

"I had so much fun getting the opportunity to write and perform new music while immersing myself in this heartfelt story," Kesha said in a statement to Rolling Stone. "It was wonderful working with so many talented actors on a podcast truly unlike anything I've ever listened to before.

"It's a captivating story that confronts so many social issues, celebrating and highlighting the struggles of the LGBTG+ community, and gives a perspective on AI (artificial intelligence) that I've never heard or seen before. I cannot wait for everyone to hear it."

Electric Easy will premiere on 19 July on Spotify and other podcast services.