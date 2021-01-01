Lorde OK with Solar Power leak

Lorde has no problems with the fact fans leaked her new song online before it was ready to go live on Friday.

Solar Power surfaced online on Thursday night, hours before it was supposed to drop, but the singer/songwriter accepts her devotees just wanted to hear it.

"I love it. Kids are insane. I love it. I respect it. I love how hungry they are... You know, you got to follow the vibes," she told Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1 on Friday morning.

She also explained the origins of the song, adding, "I was on Martha's Vineyard with my good friend, Cazzie, staying at her house. We had just been for a big swim all day. My hair was wet and when I came back into my room, I had made a little Yamaha DX keyboard, and I just started singing and kind of figuring this thing out.

"I was like, 'What is this?' It almost felt like a Rock DJ to me - the Robbie Williams song. I was like, 'I don't know what's going on here, but I love it'.

"And then I just put it away and, like, had a paddleboard, I think, but it really was such a natural, like joyful extension of an awesome day. And then I think I took it back into the city to songwriter and producer Jack (Antonoff)'s and, you know, we had all the windows open. It was summer."

Lorde also revealed another big inspiration behind the track was British rock band Primal Scream.

"I had never heard Primal Scream in my life. I'd been told to check them out," she added. "I wrote the song on the piano and then we realised, like, it sounds a lot like (their song) Loaded. It's just one of those crazy things that, like, they just were the spiritual forebears of the song.

"I reached out to Bobby (Gillespie) and he was so lovely about it. And he was like, you know, these things happen. You caught a vibe that we caught years ago. And he gave us his blessing. So let the record state Loaded is 100 per cent the original blueprint for this, but we arrived at it organically. And I'm glad we did."