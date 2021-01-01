NEWS Wolf Alice celebrate first Number 1 album Newsdesk Share with :





Wolf Alice celebrate their first chart-topping record as their new album Blue Weekend lands straight in at Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart.



The band’s third studio album opens at summit with 36,000 chart sales – overtaking Royal Blood to claim the biggest opening week for a British group in 2021 so far. Their previous albums My Love Is Cool (2015) and Visions of a Life (2017) both reached Number 2.



14,700 (41%) of Blue Weekend’s opening week figure is sales on vinyl, taking the top spot on the Official Vinyl Albums Chart.



Wolf Alice knock Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour down to 2, though the record does claim the week’s most-streamed album.



Cracking open a bottle of champagne to celebrate, Wolf Alice told OfficialCharts.com: “Roses are red, violets are blue, we always thought we’d be Number 2 – but we’re not! YES!”



Wolf Alice with their Official Number 1 Album Award for Blue Weekend (credit: OfficialCharts.com)



Meanwhile, Manchester band James secure their 10th Top 10 album with All The Colours of You at Number 3, and US rappers Lil Baby & Lil Durk open at Number 5 with their collaborative album The Voice of the Heroes.



Australian rockers Crowded House claim their highest-charting set in 14 years with Dreamers Are Waiting at Number 6, while further down the Top 20, ZZ Top’s Billy F Gibbons is new at 18 with Hardware, and US pop-punk band Rise Against open at 19 with Nowhere Generation.