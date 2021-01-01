NEWS Ed Sheeran: I always aim to push myself and my music in new directions' Newsdesk Share with :





Ed Sheeran has confirmed his official return with the announcement of his forthcoming single ‘Bad Habits’, set for release on June 25th. It has been trailed alongside the accompanying single artwork that sees Ed portraying a vampire character.



Sheeran announced the news via his social media channels this morning following a string of London landmark projections of Ed in vampire costume, which were teased overnight at multiple locations, including Tate Modern.



Commenting on his comeback, Ed Sheeran says: “I’ve been working away in the studio over recent months and I can’t wait for you to hear Bad Habits. I always aim to push myself and my music in new directions and hopefully you’ll hear that on the new single. Feels great to be back!”



Announced last week, Ed will be performing live from Ipswich Town’s Portman Road on June 25th for TikTok’s UEFA Euro 2020 show. The upcoming set - directed by Ed’s long-term collaborator, Emil Nava, and streaming globally on TikTok (@edsheeran) from 9pm BST - will include a host of fan favourites in addition to Ed’s first-ever live performance of ‘Bad Habits’.



‘Bad Habits’ will mark Sheeran’s first official release since 2019’s UK No.1, ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’.



Further details will follow.