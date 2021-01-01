Ed Sheeran 'can't wait' for fans to hear Bad Habits

Ed Sheeran "can't wait" for fans to hear his new single on June 25.

The 30-year-old pop star has been busily working on new music over recent months, and Ed is thrilled to be releasing 'Bad Habits' later in June.

He said: "I’ve been working away in the studio over recent months and I can’t wait for you to hear 'Bad Habits'.

"I always aim to push myself and my music in new directions and hopefully you’ll hear that on the new single. Feels great to be back!"

Confirmation of the release date came after projections of Ed in a vampire costume appeared on a number of London landmarks.

The singer - who hasn't released an album since 'No.6 Collaborations Project' in 2019 - is also poised to perform his new single at Ipswich Town’s Portman Road stadium on June 25, for TikTok’s UEFA Euro 2020 show.

Ed was actually recently announced as the new sponsor of Ipswich, his favourite soccer team.

And Ed - who previously sponsored an under-11 girls team - revealed it took a lot of hard work to strike a deal.

He said: "I started sponsoring Framlingham Town Under-11 girls team, they emailed me ... and then I was like, I wonder how it is to sponsor Ipswich?"

Ed knew that the team's previous sponsorship deal was ending and he was keen to fill the void.

The pop star thinks the news has been broadly welcomed because fans know he cares passionately about the team.

He said: "I just enquired, 'Do you guys need a sponsor?' and they were like, 'Yeah for sure.'

"It's been a long, long process.

"I think the positive reaction stems from the negative reaction from the European Super League.

"It's like a polar opposite of really, really, really rich people who own a team and monetise a team and people who love a team and want to see it do well."