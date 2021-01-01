Paris Hilton joins NFT platform as investor and advisor

Paris Hilton is banking on the continued popularity of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) by becoming an investor in digital platform Origin Protocol.



The celebrity DJ and hotel heiress will also serve as an advisor for the company, which is focused on launching virtual assets.



In a video announcing the news, Paris said, "I'm so honoured and proud to be a part of the Origin family. So many exciting things to come."



The star has been an avid supporter of the NFT market, even selling off her own digital collection with designer Blake Kathryn earlier this year, and her passion for the ever-growing industry makes her the perfect partner for Origin, according to co-founders Matt Liu and Josh Fraser.



In a statement issued to the New York Post, they explain: "As NFTs continue to become increasingly popular amongst content creators, it was a no brainer to have Paris join our team at Origin Protocol.



"Her knowledge and expertise in content creation brings a fresh perspective to the space."



A non-fungible token is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain, that certifies a digital asset to be unique, and these files can be photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital content.