Bruce Springsteen has new music in the works with The Killers & John Mellencamp

Bruce Springsteen has been "staying busy" in the recording studio during the Covid-19 shutdown by collaborating with The Killers and John Mellencamp.

The Born to Run icon teased the new material during a chat on Sirius XM's E Street Radio, revealing the track he worked on with The Killers and frontman Brandon Flowers is due to drop within days.

"It's (Brandon) and I with the band, we have done something that is going to come out soon, in a week or so," he shared. "I've been staying busy."

During the unexpected downtime, the New Jersey-based star also travelled to Indiana to contribute to Mellencamp's next project.

"I worked on three songs on John's album and I spent some time in Indiana with him," Springsteen said.

"I love John a lot. He's a great songwriter and I have become very close and had a lot of fun with him. I sang a little bit on his record."

The rocker is also helping to reopen New York City's theatre district with a limited run of his smash hit Springsteen on Broadway solo shows, starting later this month.

"I am looking forward to being in front of an audience," he told hosts Dave Marsh and Jim Rotolo. "It's going to be quite a thing. I'm actually glad to be working."

However, the singer admits he was initially hesitant about reviving the intimate gigs, because he was already making plans to hopefully get back on the road with the E Street Band next year.

Springsteen will return to Broadway on 26 June for a run at the St. James Theatre, which will continue until early September.

He originally launched the sold-out residency from October 2017 to December 2018. The set was inspired by a reading of his memoir, Born to Run, at the White House for former U.S. President Barack Obama.