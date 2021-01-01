Dr. Dre formally granted legal single status

Hip-hop icon Dr. Dre's legal single status has officially been restored as he continues to battle his ex in divorce court.



The Forgot About Dre star and his former wife Nicole Young agreed to legally end their 24-year marriage on 15 April, weeks after Dre filed court documents asking the judge overseeing their case to "bifurcate" the status of their divorce and pave the way for the exes to move on and wed other people.



The judge agreed to sign off on the paperwork in late April, but it's only been made official now, according to TMZ.



However, the divorce proceedings are far from over - Nicole is continuing to challenge the pre-nuptial agreement she claims she was forced to sign prior to their 1996 wedding, and insists she is entitled to a larger share of billionaire Dre's estate.



Nicole wants the prenup declared invalid and is alleging her ex promised he would not enforce it. However, Dre has denied he ever made that promise and insists the prenup is watertight.



After filing for divorce last summer, she also accused Dre of subjecting her to years of domestic abuse - allegations he has vehemently denied.