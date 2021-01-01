Dove Cameron turned to songwriting to heal from Thomas Doherty split

Actress/singer Dove Cameron threw herself into her songwriting to help her cope after her heartbreaking 2020 split from Thomas Doherty.

The Descendants co-stars parted ways in October after four years together, and Cameron admits she struggled to come to terms with the break-up.

She decided to channel her pain into her new music, and the result is her latest song, LazyBaby.

"LazyBaby is about a break-up, or well, it follows post-break-up," she told U.S. news show Entertainment Tonight.

"I went through a very public break-up last year, and I was in a really bad place, like a really, really bad place," she continued.

"The break-up f**ked me up. It was really hard, and I needed something that was going to get me from where I was, in the mourning process, into the other side."

The end of the romance was made even harder for Cameron to overcome as she had to remain on location in Canada, and stay separated from her friends and family in the U.S. due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I was alone, and it was during the pandemic. No one could come out and see me and I couldn't leave Canada, and everything was shut down," she said. "So I was really struggling to work through that."

Even though she and Doherty are no longer together, Cameron reveals "everything is amicable", and he even offered up some feedback about the new track.

"He listens to it all the time," she shared. "I sent it to him before it came out, and he still sends me voice notes all the time."