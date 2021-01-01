JoJo Siwa celebrates five-month anniversary with girlfriend Kylie Prew

JoJo Siwa credited girlfriend Kylie Prew for "changing my life forever" in an emotional post celebrating their five-month anniversary on Wednesday.

The YouTube star debuted her relationship with Kylie shortly after coming out, and the pair's romance has since gone from strength to strength.

Sharing a series of pictures of herself alongside Kylie, JoJo wrote on her Instagram Story page: "You've changed my life for forever. I love you more and more every day. Thank you for being the best girlfriend in the world."

And it appears the feeling is mutual, with Kylie calling her other half "one in a million" as she gushed: "5 months with my absolute favourite person. Love you more and more each day."

JoJo's relationship update comes after she hit headlines by campaigning to have a heterosexual kissing scene cut from her new movie Bounce, because she's no longer comfortable kissing anyone other than Kylie.

She also feared her young fans wouldn't be able to separate her pop persona from her movie character, so she appealed to director Susan Johnson and producers at Will Smith's Westbrook Studios to drop the planned kiss from the final cut - a request they later honoured.