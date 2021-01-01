Fantasia Barrino's newborn 'almost home' after NICU stay

Singer Fantasia Barrino is one step closer to taking her newborn daughter home after two weeks in the hospital neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

The former American Idol star and her husband, Kendall Taylor, welcomed baby Keziah on 23 May, and the new mother subsequently admitted the tot had arrived "a little too early", although she insisted her little girl was a "fighter".

Keziah appears to be making good progress and on Wednesday, Barrino shared the first photo of her newborn, who was pictured sleeping on her mum's bare chest as the star swaddled her daughter with a blanket.

"Almost Home," Barrino captioned the sweet Instagram snap.

Barrino has yet to share further details about the baby's premature birth.

Keziah joins Barrino's two older children, nine-year-old Dallas and 19-year-old Zion, while Taylor also has a son named Treyshaun from a prior relationship.

The couple wed in 2015.