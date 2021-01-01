Taylor Swift honours mum after winning latest CMT Music Award

Taylor Swift gave her mum the ultimate shout-out at the 2021 CMT Music Awards after picking up the Best Family Feature honour for The Best Day (Taylor's Version).

The emotional promo features home videos of Taylor with her family, and her mother Andrea appears frequently.

Just before the ceremony began at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday - when Taylor learned she was a winner for the video accompanying her revamped tune - she tweeted: "I LOVE YOU MOM."

It came at the end of another winning day for the Love Story singer, who also claimed the 2021 National Music Publishers' Association's Songwriter Icon Award hours before.