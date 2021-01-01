U2 stars joining Martin Garrix to launch delayed Euro 2020

U2 rockers Bono and The Edge will join DJ Martin Garrix to kick off the UEFA Euro 2020 soccer tournament with a virtual performance.

The collaborators debuted the sporting event's official song, We Are The People, last month, and now they will take centre stage at the Stadio Olimpico for the opening ceremony on Friday.

However, the trio's set will be a completely digital affair, filmed at a studio in London, and using cutting-edge technology to recreate the Olimpico and bring fans watching at home closer to the action on the pitch.

"The sense of anticipation for UEFA Euro 2020 has really intensified as participating national teams announce their squads and our host venues finalise preparations," UEFA marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein shared in a press release.

"The opening ceremony in the Olimpico in Rome will be a fitting preamble to the tournament, and I am pleased that the collaboration between three great artists, Martin Garrix, Bono, and The Edge, has also produced a virtual performance that will enable fans across Europe and the world to feel closer to the tournament.

"We Are The People encapsulates the celebration of togetherness and festivity at the heart of UEFA Euro 2020, and I am sure fans will be thrilled by the virtual performance whether they are watching at home or online."

The performance will be staged moments before the kick off of the first game of the competition, between Turkey and hosts Italy.

Euro 2020 was originally slated to take place last year, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.