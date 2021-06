NEWS Ed Sheeran to showcase first solo single in four years on BBC Radio 1 Newsdesk Share with :





This morning on Radio 1 Breakfast Greg James announced that Ed Sheeran will be back on Radio 1 on Friday 25 June showcasing his first solo single in four years.



Following on from his performance at Radio 1’s Big Weekend of Live Music 2021, Ed Sheeran will join Greg to talk about his brand new single and to take part in a game of Unpopular Opinion, a regular feature in which guests and listeners are encouraged to voice their most controversial opinions.