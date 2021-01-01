Arlo Parks leads nominations for 2021 AIM Awards

Arlo Parks leads the nominations for the 2021 AIM Awards with four nods.

The 20-year-old singer is the front-runner at this year’s Association of Independent Music Awards, which will take place on August 25 with a virtual event co-hosted by Tiffany Calver and Jamz Supernova.

Arlo has been nominated for Best Independent Album for her debut album ‘Collapsed in Sunbeams’ and Best Independent Track for the single 'Hope’, as well as Best Independent Video, and UK Independent Breakthrough.

Of her four nominations, Arlo Parks said in a statement: "What an honour to be nominated for four AIM Awards! This is far beyond my wildest dreams and I'm so glad my work has reached this far and touched so many, especially in these tumultuous times."

Hot on her heels are Yorkshire synthpop band Working Men's Club, who are shortlisted for three awards including Best Independent Album for their critically-acclaimed self-titled debut.

There are also multiple double-nominees, including AJ Tracey, Bicep, Che Lingo, ENNY, Floating Points, Fontaines D.C., Lava La Rue, and Tkay Maidza.

Elsewhere, Paulette Long has been named the first recipient of a brand new Diversity Champion award, which she will be awarded for her dedication to encouraging diversity and inclusion in all areas of the music business.

This year’s ceremony will be a free public event, and viewers can tune in on the On Air streaming platform, or on YouTube or Facebook.

Fans can also vote for the Best Live Act category – which has been altered this year to be the Best Live [Streamed] Act amid the COVID-19 pandemic – at the On Air site, where voting is open until July 5.

Full list of nominees for the 2021 AIM Awards:

UK Independent Breakthrough

Arlo Parks

Conducta

India Jordan

Rina Sawayama

Working Men's Club

International Breakthrough

Bicep

Fontaines D.C.

Jayda G

??? Park Hye Jin

Tkay Maidza

Best Independent Track in association with Facebook

Arlo Parks – ‘Hope’

Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – ‘Heartbreak’

ENNY – ‘Peng Black Girls’ ft. Amia Brave

Katy J Pearson – ‘Take Back The Radio’

Lava La Rue – ‘Magpie’

Mustafa – ‘Air Forces’

serpentwithfeet – ‘Fellowship’

Shygirl – ‘TASTY’

Squid – ‘Narrator’ ft. Martha Skye Murphy

Tkay Maidza – ‘Shook’

Best Independent Album

Arlo Parks – ‘Collapsed in Sunbeams’

Che Lingo – ‘The Worst Generation’

Dry Cleaning – ‘New Long Leg’

Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra – ‘Promises’

Krust – ‘The Edge of Everything’

Moses Sumney – ‘græ’

Phoebe Bridgers – ‘Punisher’

Speaker Music – ‘Black Nationalist Sonic Weaponry’

Rian Treanor – ‘File Under UK Metaplasm’

Working Men's Club – ‘Working Men's Club’

Best [Difficult] Second Album

AJ Tracey – ‘Flu Game’

Bicep – ‘Isles’

Dream Wife – ‘So When You Gonna...’

Fontaines D.C. – ‘A Hero's Death’

Leon Vynehall – ‘Rare, Forever’

Best Independent Remix

Bon Bon (Mike Lindsay Remix) – ‘Songhoy Blues’

Fair Chance ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Lil B (Floating Points Remix) – ‘Thundercat’

megapunk (Elkka Remix) – ‘Ela Minus’

soulboy (IZCO Remix) – ‘p-rallel, Greentea Peng’

Sweat ft. LIZ (SOPHIE Remix) – ‘Sonikku’

One To Watch

Che Lingo

ENNY

Lava La Rue

Nova Twins

TSHA

Best Creative Packaging

AJ Tracey – ‘Flu Game’

Figaro de Montmartre – ‘Emotion Soap’

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – ‘Eco Wax Editions’

Sleaford Mods – ‘Spare Ribs’

Working Men's Club – ‘Working Men's Club (RAW Edition)’

Best Independent Video

Arlo Parks – ‘Hope’

Julien Baker – ‘Hardline’

Kojaque – ‘No Hands’

Novo Amor – ‘If We're Being Honest’

Wesley Joseph – ‘Thrilla’

Best Independent Label

4AD

Dead Oceans

Forever Living Originals

Partisan Records

Transgressive Records

Best Small Label in association with Believe

Athens of the North

Finesse Foreva

Killing Moon

Sonic Cathedral

Strut Records

Indie Champion

Bandcamp

Love Record Stores

Diversity Champion

Paulette Long