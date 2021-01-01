Noel Gallagher patches up feud with Lewis Capaldi: 'He's a good lad'

Noel Gallagher is friends with Lewis Capaldi after previously feuding with the singer.

The former Oasis rocker took aim at the ‘Someone You Loved’ singer in 2019 when he blasted the current music scene for being “w***”, and later told Lewis he was “destroying the youth” by writing sad songs.

In response, Lewis said his career had “peaked” thanks to Noel’s jibes, and even played along with some of the jokes as he wore a Chewbacca mask during a festival appearance after Noel compared him to the ‘Star Wars’ character.

And now, Noel has insisted Lewis is a “good lad”, after the pair met “a couple of times” in recent years.

He said: “I’d joked during a radio interview, saying of one record, ‘Who the f***’s this ****?’, ‘How does he sell more than me?’.

“That ended up taking a life of its own. But I’ve met him a couple of times. He’s a good lad. Even at that point he was a mate of my daughter’s and she was saying, ‘Why are you slagging off Lewis?’.”

But the 54-year-old rocker still doesn’t think Lewis comes anywhere near the success of the ‘Wonderwall’ hitmakers.

The singer’s debut album, ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’, was the best-selling album of 2020 after it sold 440,000 units, and Noel thinks that pales in comparison to Oasis’ achievements.

He told The Sun newspaper: “I don’t mind him at all. I’ve never heard any of his records. But 440,000? F****** hell, Oasis would do that in a day.”

After the feud began, Lewis took to social media to post a video in which he joked that becoming the latest in a long line of musicians to be "slagged off" by Noel was better than having a number one album or number one single.

He said: "F****** c'mon! F****** peaked - slagged off by Noel Gallagher! Number 1 single - who gives a f***? Number 1 album - who gives a f***? Noel Gallagher has just slagged me off. This is dreams coming true. It's Father's Day and I'm being slagged off by a man who's old enough to be my dad, and I've never been more happy."