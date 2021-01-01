Lily Allen to make West End stage debut in supernatural thriller

Lily Allen will make her West End theatre debut over the summer in a new play by Danny Robins.



The Smile singer will star alongside Julia Chan, Hadley Fraser, and Jake Wood in supernatural thriller 2:22 - A Ghost Story, which will open at London's Noel Coward Theatre on 11 August.



The play, which is being described as an "edge-of-your-seat, supernatural thriller", follows Jenny, played by Allen, who believes her new home is haunted, while her husband Sam (Fraser) doesn't. When they have guests over for dinner, the four of them decide to stay up until 2:22 to find out if Jenny's claims are true.



"I am so excited about getting to work on this play. The live performance aspect of my career has always been the most thrilling part for me, connecting with a group of individuals and the spontaneity of whatever happens on the night," Allen said in a statement.



"I feel that stepping into this play is an exciting natural extension of that and affords me the best of all worlds. I get to explore mature subject matter, be a woman with a real point of view and show the West End audiences how much I love live performance and being in front of an audience."



The production marks Allen's first lead acting role, following a brief appearance in last year's How to Build a Girl.



The play, which will have a limited 11-week run, is being directed by Matthew Dunster from a script by Robins, best known for his podcast The Battersea Poltergeist, which is currently being developed into a TV series.