Taylor Swift and Kerry Washington to be honoured at Gracie Awards

Taylor Swift, Kerry Washington, Hillary Rodham Clinton, and Kelly Clarkson are among the stars who will be honoured by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation at its 46th Annual Gracie Awards.

Swift is being feted for her documentary Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, Washington for her role in the limited TV series Little Fires Everywhere, Clinton for the You And Me Both with Hillary Clinton podcast, and Clarkson for her U.S. daytime talk show.

The event, which will be held on 27 September at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles, recognises women in television, radio, and digital media. It also honours entertainment and news programmes created by women that address timely topics and social issues.

Other 2021 honourees include Outlander star Caitriona Balfe, The Chi producer Lena Waithe, the Tracee Ellis Ross/Anthony Anderson series Black-ish, and Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara.

"Throughout this important year, we have enjoyed some of the most compelling content in our history. We were informed, enlightened, and entertained by women in media across all platforms," said Becky Brooks, president of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation.

"As we celebrate AWM's 70th anniversary, we are thrilled to honour this incredible group of women who have demonstrated their commitment to sharing emotionally charged, timely and compelling content. We look forward to reconvening in person to recognise these incredible achievements and brave storytelling."