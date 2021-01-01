Victoria Beckham releasing Spice Girls-inspired T-shirt to celebrate Pride Month

Victoria Beckham has created a Spice Girls-inspired T-shirt in support of Pride Month.

To show her support for the LGBTQIA+ community during June 2021, the British fashion designer has unveiled a white top featuring the words "proud and wannabe your lover" - a reference to her former girl group's 1996 debut single, Wannabe.

"Pride to me is a celebration of being completely yourself and this year's T-shirt is a reminder of that," Beckham commented in an Instagram post alongside a montage of photos of Spice Girls stars Geri Horner, Mel B, Mel C, and Emma Bunton posing in the design. "The Spice Girls really championed accepting yourself and others, being kind, having fun and just living your best life! The LGBTQ+ community is so close to my heart and I'm so proud to be supporting Pride 2021 with the girls and AKT again this year."

One hundred per cent of the proceeds of the T-shirt sales will go to the Albert Kennedy Trust (AKT) - an organisation that supports LGBTQIA+ young people aged 16-25 who are facing or experiencing homelessness or living in a hostile environment in the U.K.

The cotton T-shirts are priced at $100 (£80) and are available to purchase from Beckham's website.

"Obsessed with our #Pride2021 T-shirt! I can't wait to see you wearing yours, please tag me in your pictures!" Beckham added, while Mel C wrote on her Instagram page: "Happy Pride month! The LGBTQ+ community have always been incredibly important to @spicegirls so we are super proud to be a part of the @victoriabeckham#wannabe Pride 2021 T-shirt this year."