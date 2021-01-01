Kanye West joins Irina Shayk in France

Kanye West turned heads in France on Tuesday after he was joined by supermodel Irina Shayk at a boutique hotel for his 44th birthday.

The rapper, who is in the midst of a divorce from Kim Kardashian, was photographed smiling as he strolled around the grounds of the luxury Villa La Coste in Provence with Irina, both by themselves and with a group of friends.

Sources have told TMZ the pair is romantically involved, although representatives for the stars have yet to comment on the nature of their relationship.

Kanye has a history with the Russia-born beauty - she appeared in his 2010 music video for Power, and previously modelled for his Yeezy fashion line, while the hip-hop heavyweight also gave her a shout-out in his Christian Dior Flow track over a decade ago.

Kim pulled the plug on her marriage to Kanye, the father of her four children, in February, while Irina was linked to Heidi Klum's art dealer ex, Vito Schnabel, early last year after ending her relationship with actor/director Bradley Cooper in the summer of 2019.

The 35-year-old and Bradley share a four-year-old daughter named Lea.

Irina was also previously involved with soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.