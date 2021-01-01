NEWS Lewis Capaldi to release feature length music documentary film Newsdesk Share with :





Multi-platinum, two-time BRIT Award-winning, GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist Lewis Capaldi partners with BAFTA-winning director Joe Pearlman and Pulse Films — the creative force behind critically acclaimed music films including AppleTV+’s Beastie Boys Story and Beyonce’s Lemonade — to capture Capaldi at a pivotal moment following his unprecedented meteoric rise to global superstardom, for his debut feature length documentary film.



Filmed over a 5-year period, following a sold-out global headline tour, screaming fans and history-making chart success, the 24-year-old singer-songwriter somewhat dizzyingly finds himself back at his parent’s house in Scotland to begin work on his highly-anticipated second album. The film captures Capaldi’s defining year, struggling to balance the familiarity of home, normality and all he’s ever known, with life as one of the biggest stars on the planet, gleaning an intimate portrait of his unique character, hopes and fears in his own words. Digging beneath the popular clichés surrounding the most unlikely of popstars reveals a deeply thoughtful and self-reflective young man at a unique crossroads in his life as he carries the weight of trying to eclipse the success of his record-breaking debut album.



From lugging his gear into Scotland’s pubs and bars to performing for millions across the globe, astonishingly all in the space of less than three years, a feat which cemented his place in music history as Capaldi became the first artist ever to sell out an arena tour before the release of their debut album. His 2019 breakthrough hit “Someone You Loved” topped the U.K. Official Singles chart for seven weeks, while in the U.S., the song held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks. Capaldi’s debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent is also a critical and commercial smash and has amassed over 15 billion streams worldwide. Follow-up single, "Before You Go" marks his second No. 1 in the U.K. In another milestone, the track has shattered the record for longest journey to No. 1 in the history of both charts.



Lewis Capaldi, adds: “If the immense pressure of writing and recording a second album that has to live up to the expectations of so many people I’ve never met while also attempting to eclipse the commercial success of my previous album wasn’t enough, I decided to film the process in its entirety for your viewing pleasure. I’m very excited to potentially capture the making of the best album of all time, or more likely, to permanently document the scorching of my dreams as years of my life’s work is received like a pile of flaming shite. Either way it’s going to be lots of fun and will be lovely to have people along for the ride. x”