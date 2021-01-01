Ariana Grande congratulates brother Frankie on his engagement

Ariana Grande has congratulated her half-brother Frankie on getting engaged to his boyfriend.

The 38-year-old singer, dancer and social media star popped the question to boyfriend Hale Leon on Tuesday night, after two years of dating.

To ensure the proposal was one to remember, Frankie took Hale to Los Angeles virtual reality adventure venue Dreamscape, where they embarked on a journey which ended with a "Will you marry me?" message and virtual fireworks.

Of the special moment, Frankie told People: "It was such a perfect, beautiful moment. Hale was completely surprised and we both started crying tears of joy. I have been working on proposing to him in virtual reality for over a year and it was ABSOLUTELY breathtaking for us both."

The engagement comes just weeks after Frankie's sister Ariana became a married woman, tying the knot with Dalton Gomez in a surprise wedding on 15 May.

And she was quick to offer her congratulations to her sibling, writing on her Instagram Stories: "I love you both so much. Congratulations to two of the most incredible men I know."