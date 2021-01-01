Maren Morris scraps CMT Music Awards performance

Maren Morris has pulled out of her performance at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday.

The Bones hitmaker took to social media on Tuesday - the eve of the big show - to confirm her exit, citing a scheduling conflict for her decision.

"Due to a scheduling conflict, I will not be performing at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday," she wrote.

She went on to wish her replacement, JP Saxe, well, adding: "I know @jpsaxe will slay it and I am so excited for his album to come out soon!"

The Canadian star will be joined onstage by Ingrid Andress.

Morris isn't the only performer who has dropped out at the last minute. Gabby Barrett, who has been replaced by Lindsay Ell, told her social media followers on Tuesday: "I'm really sad to share that because of personal circumstances I won’t be able to perform with @ladya and @carlypearce on Wednesday at the @cmt Music Awards! I’ll be rooting for you guys and all of the incredibly talented nominees and performers! So appreciate all of your support and will see yall on the road this summer (sic)."

Both she and Morris are nominated for Female Video of the Year at Wednesday's prizegiving. Morris is also nominated for Best Collaborative Video and Best Family Feature for Chasing After You - her duet with husband Ryan Hurd.

Morris and Miranda Lambert lead all nominees ahead of the ceremony, which will be hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown in Nashville.