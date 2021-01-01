Coldplay's new album inspired by Star Wars: 'It led us to imagining this whole other planet'

Coldplay’s upcoming album was inspired by ‘Star Wars’.



The band are gearing up to release their ninth studio album, and frontman Chris Martin has now revealed the music came to life after he sat down to watch the hit sci-fi movies and was left wondering what music on other planets sounds like.



He said: “One time I was watching ‘Star Wars’ and they had the scene with the Cantina band right? And I was like: ‘I wonder what musicians are like across the universe?’ and that led to this whole thing and now here we are.”



Coldplay recently dropped the music video for their new single, ‘Higher Power’, which sees the band perform on the planet of Kaotica, which is "populated by robot dogs, giant holograms and a street-gang of dancing aliens".



And Chris has confirmed the whole album will be set on the fictional planet.



He added: “It led us to imagining this whole other place called ‘the spheres’, which is like a group of planets, like a solar system with lots of different places and creatures and stuff.



“And what I found is when you've imagined a place like that, you can sort of become any artist within that.



“It's a very freeing thing to take yourself out of Coldplay and just think: ‘OK, I'm not even human, what does music sound like?”



The ‘Yellow’ hitmaker also revealed the upcoming record could be one of the last that Coldplay releases, as he doesn’t think the band have much time left before they “stop making albums”.



Speaking on 'The Zach Sang Show', he said: “I do know how many albums we have left as a band and it's not that many before we're gonna stop making albums, I think.”