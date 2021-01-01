NEWS

BTS' Butter is on a roll at the top of U.S. pop charts

BTS are on a roll as they have topped the U.S. pop charts for a second week with their latest hit, Butter.

The track put the K-pop group in elite company last week when BTS became one of the few acts to rack up four number ones in less than a year, and it is still fending off Olivia Rodrigo's Good 4 U, which holds at two on the Billboard Hot 100.

Butter now becomes only the 23rd song to debut at number one on the Hot 100 and post a second consecutive week on top, according to Billboard.

Dua Lipa's Levitating, featuring DaBaby, rises a spot to three on the new countdown and Leave the Door Open by Silk Sonic and

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande's Save Your Tears completes the new top five.

