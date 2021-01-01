Ellie Goulding invests in environmentally friendly alcoholic beverage brand

Ellie Goulding has acquired a significant stake in British hard seltzer brand Served.

The Burn hitmaker's involvement in the company was confirmed in a press release, with Ellie admitting she "immediately fell in love with the brand" of alcohol-infused hangover cures.

"I've always enjoyed a social drink with friends, but I also lead a busy lifestyle and I am passionate about my health, fitness, and the environment," she said in a press release.

"Served is a brand that allows me to have it all - a delicious and refreshing alcoholic drink without all the calories, sugar and bad stuff."

The British singer, who has been a Global Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Programme since 2017, insisted Served is an environmentally friendly alternative to the hair of the dog.

"We are going to take on some of the biggest brands on the planet, but do it our way," she explained. "We refuse to compromise on quality nor the health of the natural world.

"We use 'wonky fruit' as an intervention on food waste, the most innovative ecological packaging materials we can think of and we will support habitats, people and animals on the frontline of the nature crisis."