Coldplay perform on alien planet in music video for Higher Power

Coldplay's new music video for 'Higher Power' is a "metaphor" for how "alienated" everyone has felt amid the global pandemic.



Chris Martin and co perform on the planet of Kaotica, which is "populated by robot dogs, giant holograms and a street-gang of dancing aliens", performed by Seoul's Ambiguous Dance Company, in the Dave Meyers-helmed promo.



And speaking of the meaning behind the striking clip, Meyers - whose credits include Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish - explained: "The video is a metaphor for how, right now, we all feel alienated, far removed from our world, almost like we're on an alien planet. And ultimately we find love in the streets and that euphoria shoots us off into the stratosphere of our own energy and higher power."



The intergalactic promo arrives after the band premiered the track in actual Space.



The 'Hymn For The Weekend' hitmakers enlisted the help of French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet to launch the hit into the world from the International Space Station last month.



The chart-topping band - also comprising Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland and Will Champion - joined the spaceman, who was on board the ISS, for a live video chat before a performance of the track, featuring alien-inspired CGI choreography and visual effects, was beamed back to Earth by Pesquet.



Chris told the astronaut: "We sent you some music because right now we aren't able to play for anybody on Earth so we thought we'd just play for you."



Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that Coldplay aim to make music that "resonates with everyone".



The band will release their ninth album 'Music Of The Spheres' later this year, and Parlophone's Nick Burgess said the group are still as ambitious as they were when they first started out.



He said: “They don’t take anything for granted. Their ambition is to make music as important as the first music they ever made. Chris has this incredible ambition to make music that still resonates with everyone.”