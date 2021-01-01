Lindsey Buckingham to release first album in a decade

Lindsey Buckingham has announced his first solo album in a decade.



The former Fleetwood Mac star will release his self-titled follow-up to 2011's 'Seeds We Sow' on September 17.



Lindsey has given fans a taste of what's to come with the release of the lead single, 'I Don't Mind', which is about "the challenges couples face in long-term relationships".



In a press release, he explained: “Over time, two people inevitably find the need to augment their initial dynamic with one of flexibility, an acceptance of each others’ flaws and a willingness to continually work on issues; it is the essence of a good long term relationship. This song celebrates that spirit and discipline.”



The 10-track record also includes a cover of folk group he Pozo-Seco Singers' classic 'Time', which he'd been planning to put his own spin on for years.



On his intention for the LP, he said: “I wanted to make a pop album, but I also wanted to make stops along the way with songs that resemble art more than pop.



“As you age, hopefully you keep getting a little more grounded in the craft of what you’re doing. For me, getting older has probably helped to reinforce the innocence and the idealism that hopefully was always there.”



Lindsay sold his entire music catalogue to Hipgnosis Songs Fund earlier this year.



Previously, the investment company had a 25 per cent share of the seminal musician’s catalogue, but the firm secured music publishing and songwriting rights for all 161 of his songs, including some he co-wrote during his time in the 'Dreams' group.



What's more, Hipgnosis will also claim a 50 per cent share in any future releases by the 71-year-old songwriter.



As a solo artist, Lindsey - who was fired from Fleetwood Mac in 2018 - has released six solo albums and three live albums, with his eponymous effort marking his seventh full-length release.



In a statement about the acquisition, he said: “I was pleased to find a kindred spirit, someone who’s a big fan of my work in Fleetwood Mac, and an even bigger fan of my solo efforts.



“I look forward to working with Merck and the whole Hipgnosis team going into the future, and am confident that my body of work will be curated with great heart and insight."



Meanwhile, Lindsey is set to embark on a 30-city 2021 US tour, his first shows since undergoing life-saving open-heart surgery in 2019.



The run kicks off at Milwaukee’s Pabst Theatre on September 1.



Tickets go on sale June 11 at 10am local time. Head to www.lindseybuckingham.com for the full tour dates and ticket information.







The track-listing for 'Lindsey Buckingham' is:



1. 'Scream'



2. 'I Don't Mind'



3. 'On The Wrong Side'



4. 'Swan Song'



5. 'Blind Love'



6. 'Time'



7. 'Blue Light'



8. 'Power Down'



9. 'Santa Rosa'



10. 'Dancing'