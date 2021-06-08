NEWS Bonnie Tyler: 'So as long as I am healthy, I’ll be on the road somewhere' Newsdesk Share with :





Today, on June 8th 2021, Bonnie Tyler has a very special reason to celebrate. Looking back at a 5 decades spanning career, the 80s icon today celebrates her 70th birthday.



Only in February this year, Bonnie Tyler released her brand-new studio album “The Best Is Yet To Come” and it couldn’t have come with a better title. Bonnie Tyler confirms: “I am not going to retire. I’ve got no inclination about retiring. So as long as I am healthy, I’ll be on the road somewhere.”



If you think of the decade that represents the craziest hairstyles, the boldest outfits and the most iconic music videos, then you think of the 1980s. This decade created so many different genres and developed wild new styles. In this creative environment Bonnie Tyler made her biggest worldwide breakthrough. Her new album “The Best Is Yet To Come” picks up exactly where her classic songs like “Holding Out For A Hero” and “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” left off.



Bonnie Tyler, has had a remarkable career spanning 5 decades. She made music history with her instantly recognizable voice. Bonnie’s unique talent delivered those era-defining mega hits and until now she has sold over 100 million records.



“I’ve done so much in my life, of course I’m 69. But in my head, I’m in my forties.”

Bonnie Tyler



“The Best is Yet To Come” was released in February 2021 and is the follow up to her successful studio album “Between The Earth And The Stars”.



The title of the album “The Best Is Yet To Come” says that there is no stopping the effervescent Bonnie Tyler. She is ready to get the party started!



“The Best Is Yet To Come” is available on CD and digital on earMUSIC.