Carey Hart pranked Pink over documentary involvement

Pink was given a real scare on the eve of her concert documentary debut after her husband Carey Hart jokingly asked to have his interview removed from the film.

The Just Give Me a Reason hitmaker invited director Michael Gracey to film her life both on and off the stage during her 2019 Beautiful Trauma World Tour, for which she was joined by Hart and their two young children, daughter Willow and son Jameson.

The footage was used for her Amazon Prime Video documentary Pink: All I Know So Far, but Hart has revealed the singer just assumed he would be OK with featuring in the film, and as a result, the former motocross racer decided to have a little fun with his wife as she prepared for its May premiere.

"I saw some rough cuts of it early on, and the funny thing is about two days before the movie came out, she's like, 'You know, I never actually talked to you about this. How do you feel about being in it and your parts in it?'" Hart recalled on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I'm like, 'Well, (it's) a little too late now!'

"The next morning after she had that conversation with me, we were out playing tennis. And I was like, 'You know what? I thought about what you told me last night and I actually want you to kinda cut out my whole interview part, so if you could make that happen before the thing goes live tomorrow night, I'd appreciate that.'"

The unexpected request left Pink momentarily stunned, until her man made it clear he was just teasing.

In fact, he was proud to show a different side of his persona to the public: "I'm kind of glad I got to show a little bit of my vulnerable side as a father... I'm perceived as being this wild, crazy, motorcycle, tattooed scumbag. So it's kind of nice for people to see my softer side."

The couple wed in 2006.